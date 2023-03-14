The annual Red Nose Day festivities kick-off this Friday (March 17), as thousands of people nationwide tune in for an evening of entertainment in honour of Comic Relief. But if you haven’t already got your Red Nose Day t-shirt, there’s no need to panic.

Along with the classic red noses, the limited edition Comic Relief t-shirts have become a staple of the fundraising bonanza. Past designs have featured iconic historical figures like William Shakespeare as well as favoured characters like Toy Story’s Woody.

This year’s collection features the Mr Men characters from the beloved children’s books series. Popular figures, including Mr Noisy, Little Miss Sunshine and Mr Grumpy all appear across the collection.

The designs debuted last week as many stars, including the likes of Doctor Who actress Jodie Whittaker and The Hobbit star Martin Freeman, posed in some of the 2023 t-shirt designs.

Here’s all you need to know about where to buy the 2023 Comic Relief t-shirts for Red Nose Day and how much they are.

Where to buy the 2023 Comic Relief t-shirts for Red Nose Day

While you can find a Comic Relief red nose on Amazon this year, the 2023 collection of charity t-shirts is not available to buy on the E-commerce site.

Instead, shoppers can find the Red Nose Day t-shirt range in-store via TK Maxx. You can check out your nearest spot on the store locator on the retailer’s website.

Alternatively, the t-shirt range is also available to shop online through the TK Maxx website as well as the Comic Relief online shop .

TK Maxx and Comic Relief have a long history, as the retailer has supported the charity since 2005 . Over the last 18 years, TK Maxx has helped Comic Relief raise more than £30 million.

How much are the 2023 Comic Relief t-shirts? Red Nose Day prices explored

Classic Mr Men characters, including Little Miss Sunshine and Mr Nosy, feature across both the children and adult t-shirt designs.

There are nine adult t-shirts, all with unisex designs. Most are priced at £12.99, with two stripped options slightly higher at £14.99 . As well as the Mr Men designs, there is a separate t-shirt that was designed by TV personality Gok Wan which is also £12.99 .

The kids range has a few more t-shirt options to choose from, with a total of 14 designs. The standard tees are £6.99 however, there are also long-sleeve options ( £8.99 ), ones with pockets ( £7.99 ) and a stripped version ( £7.99 ).

