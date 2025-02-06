What time is the Premier League Darts on TV tonight? Sky Sports channel and start time
- 2025 Premier League Darts returns for night five.
- Brighton is hosting the action for the latest round.
- Sky Sports has confirmed which channel the darts will be on
It is week five of the 2025 Premier League Darts and it has already provided plenty of drama. We have already seen three different winners and lots of talking points.
The competition, which features eight of the best players on the planet, will be rolling into Brighton this week. The Brighton Centre will play host to the action on night five today (March 6).
Spread out across 17 weeks, Luke Littler is looking to defend his crown from 2024 while his rivals will have their eyes on the prize. ‘Cool Hands’ Luke Humphries has already won two nights, while Gerwyn Price was victorious on night three.
Sky Sports will be broadcasting each round live, for viewers to watch from the comfort of their own homes. However they have moved the exact channel around plenty of times alrea
Here’s all you need to know about what time the darts are on TV tonight. And which channel you can find all the action on.
What time is the Premier League darts on TV tonight?
The fifth night of the competition will kick-off at the Brighton Centre in Brighton tonight. Luke Little, Stephen Bunting, Michael Van Gerwen and Luke Humphries are among the players on the line-up.
For those wanting to watch at home, the TV coverage is due to begin at 7pm. It will be live on Sky - just like the world dart’s championship is.
The broadcast is set to run until 11pm, according to the schedule. Expect similar timings over the coming weeks.
Which Sky Sports channel is the darts on?
Sky has the broadcast rights for the Premier League darts and will be showing the competition live over the coming weeks. For the opening night, it will be on Sky Sports Main Event/ Main Event HD.
It will also be available to watch on Now TV if you have a sports package subscription. It will also be on Sky Sports Main Event on Now.
