Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Might save you a super late night! 🥊

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netflix will broadcast the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight live.

UK audiences have been reminded they need a TV licence if they are tuning in live.

But if you can’t stay up to watch the fight - will you be able to watch it on catch-up?

For boxing fans in the UK, the timings for the high-profile Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight mean you will be in for a very late night if you want to watch it live. If you are not in a position to stay awake until the wee hours, you may wonder if it will be available to watch on catch-up.

The professional bout will see Iron Mike make his grand return to the ring for the first time since 2005 - almost 20 years. He is set to face internet star/ YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul in one of the most talked about fights of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Tyson (L) will fight Jake Paul (R). Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix is carrying coverage of the bout - one of its most eye-catching live events so far - and it is available at no extra cost to subscribers. But if you live in the UK, you need to make sure you don’t fall foul of licence fee rules, or risk a potential £1,000 fine.

The live broadcast is set to start at 1am on Saturday November 16. But you can set a reminder, to get a notification so you don’t miss it.

Can you watch Paul vs Tyson on catch up?

If you are unable to watch live, either because you have other plans or it is on too late in the night, you may wonder if that is your only chance to watch the fight. Fortunately for fans, Netflix allows viewers to watch its live events after they have been broadcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight on November 15/ 16 (the day depends on which time zone you are in). All you need to do is search Paul vs Tyson in your Netflix app, to find the repeat.

Are you planning to watch the fight on Netflix this weekend? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].