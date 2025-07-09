Over 100 gigs still to come to the North West before the end of 2025 - from modern pop to classic rock
- North West music lovers are still spoiled for choice this year - even after Oasis’ shows at Heaton Park.
- From Lady Gaga and JADE through to underground heroes The Melvins and Turnstile, there is almost something for everything before the end of 2025.
- We’ve pulled over 100 concerts that have grabbed our attention across the region still to come - will you be picking up a ticket to any of them?
Don’t let the fact that Oasis are performing this week at Heaton Park make you think ‘that’s it’ when it comes to huge concerts coming to the North West before the end of the year; though we can appreciate the short-sightedness given the magnitude of the event. It’s Oasis, in Manchester, after all.
But cast your eyes over the events calendar for the remainder of 2025, and you’ll see a huge array of gigs to come that are almost as huge as Oasis’s reunion. From Lady Gaga bringing The Mayhem Ball to Manchester through to the likes of JADE and Sugababes performing in Liverpool and even the odd underground heroes performing throughout the last few months of 2025.
We’ve taken a near-exhaustive look at all the huge shows set to come to the North West before the end of the year – from those acts that are currently on the up through to some that are finally about to call it a day. Tickets for many of the shows are still available (for now), so if anything was to take your fancy, head on over to Ticketmaster UK for more information.
But what’s starting to fill up our monthly planner for the rest of the year? Read on and start making some picks yourself!
Concerts in the North West in 2025 - what’s still to come?
All information correct as of writing
July 2025
- July 10 2025: Bloc Party - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester
- July 10 2025: Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Co-op Live, Manchester
- July 11 2025: Oasis - Heaton Park, Manchester
- July 11 2025: Rizzle Kicks - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester
- July 11 2025: Kool & The Gang - AO Arena, Manchester
- July 11 2025: Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra - Blackpool Opera House, Blackpool
- July 12 2025: Oasis - Heaton Park, Manchester
- July 12 2025: Basement Jaxx - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester
- July 15 2025: Lynyrd Skynrd - AO Arena, Manchester
- July 15 2025: The Doobies Brothers, Co-op Live, Manchester
- July 16 2025: Oasis - Heaton Park, Manchester
- July 19 2025: Oasis - Heaton Park, Manchester
- July 19 2025: Billie Eilish - Co-op Live, Manchester
- July 20 2025: Oasis - Heaton Park, Manchester
- July 20 2025: Billie Eilish - Co-op Live, Manchester
- July 22 2025: Billie Eilish - Co-op Live, Manchester
- July 23 2025: Billie Eilish - Co-op Live, Manchester
- July 23 2025: Leon Bridges, O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
- July 24 2025: Lil Tecca - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
- July 25 2025: Drake - Co-op Live, Manchester
- July 26 2025: Drake - Co-op Live, Manchester
- July 27 2025: Deerhoof, YES (Pink Room), Manchester
- July 28 2025: Drake - Co-op Live, Manchester
- July 30 2025: Wolfmother, O2 Ritz Manchester
August 2025
- August 1 2025: Yngwie Malmsteen - O2 Ritz, Manchester
- August 4 2025: Drake - Co-op Live, Manchester
- August 7 2025: Billy Ocean - Salt & Tar, Bootle Canalside, Liverpool
- August 7 2025: Scouting For Girls - Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool
- August 8 2025: The K’s - Salt & Tar, Bootle Canalside, Liverpool
- August 8 2025: Heather Small - Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool
- August 9 2025: Sugarbabes - Salt & Tar, Bootle Canalside, Liverpool
- August 9 2025: Soul II Soul - Liverpool Cathedral, Liverpool
- August 10 2025: Ocean Colour Scene - Salt & Tar, Bootle Canalside, Liverpool
- August 12 2025: Kerry King - Manchester Academy 2, Manchester
- August 13 2025: Charli 2na - The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
- August 13 2025: Redman - O2 Ritz, Manchester
- August 13 2025: Melvins - Manchester Club Academy, Manchester
- August 15 2025: Fontaines D.C - Wythenshawe Park, Manchester
- August 15 2025: DJ Shadow, Unkle, Morcheeba and more - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
- August 16 2025: Sam Ryder - Wythenshawe Park, Manchester
- August 16 2025: The Lemonheads - O2 Ritz, Manchester
- August 21 2025: The Maccabees - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
- August 22 2025: The Maccabees - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
- August 23 2025: Bombay Bicycle Club - Mountford Hall, Liverpool
- August 25 2025: ENHYPHEN - AO Arena, Manchester
- August 27 2025: Will Smith - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
- August 28 2025: Hilltop Hoods - Manchester New Century Hall, Manchester
- August 30 2025: Manchester Psych Fest - O2 Ritz, Manchester
September 2025
- September 5 2025: Goldie Lookin Chain - Manchester Academy 2, Manchester
- September 10 2025: Vybz Kartel - Co-op Live, Manchester
- September 10 2025: Engelbert Humperdinck - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
- September 13 2025: Poison The Well - O2 Ritz, Manchester
- September 13 2025: Belinda Carlisle - O2 Apollo, Manchester
- September 19 2025: Tom Grennan - Co-op Live, Manchester
- September 19 2025: Skye Newman - O2 Ritz, Manchester
- September 19 2025: Deacon Blue - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- September 20 2025: Lewis Capaldi - Co-op Live, Manchester
- September 20 2025: The Beths - Albert Hall, Manchester
- September 24 2025: Onerepublic - Co-op Live, Manchester
- September 25 2025: Pierce The Veil - Co-op Live, Manchester
- September 26 2025: Rufus Wainwright - O2 Apollo, Manchester
- September 27 2025: Simply Red - Co-op Live, Manchester
- September 27 2025: Self Esteem - Manchester Academy, Manchester
- September 28 2025: Self Esteem - Manchester Academy, Manchester
- September 29 2025: Self Esteem - Manchester Academy, Manchester
October 2025
- October 1 2025: Deacon Blue - AO Arena, Manchester
- October 1 2025: FLO - Manchester Academy, Manchester
- October 2 2025: Refused - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
- October 3 2025: Simply Red - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- October 3 2025: The Kooks - Co-op Live, Manchester
- October 3 2025: The Specials - Arts Club, Liverpool
- October 4 2025: CMAT - Manchester Academy, Manchester
- October 6 2025: Parkway Drive - AO Arena, Manchester
- October 6 2025: John Grant, Manchester New Century Hall, Manchester
- October 6 2025: Lola Young - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
- October 6 2025: Lady Gaga - Co-op Live, Manchester
- October 6 2025: The Divine Comedy - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
- October 8 2025: Lady Gaga - Co-op Live, Manchester
- October 8 2025: Katy Perry - AO Arena, Manchester
- October 8 2025: Heavy Lungs - Arts Club, Liverpool
- October 9 2025: Killswich Engage - Manchester Academy, Manchester
- October 10 2025: Architects - Co-op Live, Manchester
- October 10 2025: The Wedding Present - O2 Ritz, Manchester
- October 10 2025: EMF and Jesus Jones - O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool
- October 11 2025: Inhaler - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- October 11 2025: New Found Glory - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
- October 12 2025: JADE - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
- October 15 2025: Little Simz - Co-op Live, Manchester
- October 17 2025: A.R. Rahman - Co-op Live, Manchester
- October 17 2025: Busted v McFly - AO Arena, Manchester
- October 18 2025: Busted v McFly - AO Arena, Manchester
- October 18 2025: VLURE - Soup, Manchester
- October 18 2025: The Stranglers - O2 Apollo, Manchester
- October 18 2025: The Wedding Present - O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool
- October 18 2025: Wet Wet Wet - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
- October 19 2025: Jessie J - Albert Hall, Manchester
- October 20 2025: Coheed and Cambria - Manchester Academy, Manchester
- October 20 2025: Suzanne Vega - Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
- October 24 2025: The Divine Comedy - Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
- October 24 2025: Confidence Man - Depot Mayfield, Manchester
- October 25 2025: Marti Pellow - AO Arena, Manchester
- October 25 2025: Suzanne Vega - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
- October 26 2025: Benson Boon - Co-op Live, Manchester
- October 27 2025: Benson Boon - Co-op Live, Manchester
- October 28 2025: Tom Odell - Co-op Live, Manchester
- October 30 2025: HAIM - Co-op Live, Manchester
- October 30 2025: Remember Monday - O2 Academy 2 Liverpool, Liverpool
- October 31 2025: King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard - Aviva Studios, Manchester
- October 31 2025: Duran Duran - Co-op Live, Manchester
- October 31 2025: Reef - O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool
- October 31 2025: The Orb - Hangar 34, Liverpool
November 2025
- November 3 2025: Turnstile - Depot Mayfield, Manchester
- November 4 2025: Drake - Co-op Live, Manchester
- November 5 2025: Busted v McFly - AO Arena, Manchester
- November 5 2025: Five - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- November 7 2025: Five - AO Arena, Manchester
- November 8 2025: Palaye Royale - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
- November 8 2025: Volbeat - AO Arena, Manchester
- November 13 2025: JLS - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- November 13 2025: Luvcat - O2 Academy, Liverpool
- November 13 2025: Peter Hook & the Light - Liverpool Olympia, Liverpool
- November 14 2025: Bastille - AO Arena, Manchester
- November 15 2025: JLS - Co-op Live, Manchester
- November 15 2025: Lorde - AO Arena, Manchester
- November 15 2025: Wet Leg - Mountford Hall, Liverpool
- November 16 2025: The Offspring - AO Arena, Manchester
- November 17 2025: The Fray - Albert Hall, Manchester
- November 18 2025: Five - AO Arena, Manchester
- November 20 2025: English Teacher - Albert Hall, Manchester
- November 21 2025: Barry Can’t Swim - Depot Mayfield, Manchester
- November 22 2025: Cast - Albert Hall, Manchester
- November 24 2025: My Bloody Valentine - Aviva Studios, Manchester
- November 28 2025: Wolf Alice - AO Arena, Manchester
- November 28 2025: Rizzle Kicks - Mountford Hall, Liverpool
- November 28 2025: The Wailers - O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool
- November 29 2025: Sonny Fodera - Co-op Live, Manchester
- November 30 2025: Five - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- November 30 2025: Gary Numan - O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool
December 2025
- December 1 2025: Deafheaven - Arts Club, Liverpool
- December 2 2025: Hans Zimmer Live - Co-op Live, Manchester
- December 3 2025: Mumford & Sons - Co-op Live, Manchester
- December 5 2025: Madness - AO Arena, Manchester
- December 5 2025: Alabama 3 - O2 Ritz, Manchester
- December 5 2025: Rianne Downey - Band On The Wall, Manchester
- December 5 2025: Tony Hadley - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
- December 5 2025: Cast - Liverpool Olympia, Liverpool
- December 6 2025: Jamiroquai - Co-op Live, Manchester
- December 6 2025: Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics - AO Arena, Manchester
- December 8 2025: Ice Nine Kills - Co-op Live, Manchester
- December 10 2025: Madness - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- December 11 2025: The Wombats - Empress Ballroom, Manchester
- December 12 2025: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - Manchester Academy, Manchester
- December 12 2025: Of Mice and Men - Manchester Academy 2, Manchester
- December 12 2025: Three Days Grace - O2 Manchester Apollo, Manchester
- December 12 2025: Stereophonics - Co-op Live, Manchester
- December 12 2025: Slade - O2 Academy, Liverpool
- December 13 2025: 808 State - Manchester New Century Hall, Manchester
- December 13 2025: Inspiral Carpets - Albert Hall, Manchester
- December 16 2025: Stereophonics - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- December 17 2025: Neck Deep - Manchester Academy, Manchester
- December 19 2025: Jools Holland and His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra - O2 Apollo, Manchester
- December 20 2025: Lightning Seeds - O2 Academy, Liverpool
- December 22 2025: Slade - O2 Ritz, Manchester
