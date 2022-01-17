Video: 'Game of throws' urban axe throwing experience has landed at Kanteena in Lancaster

Fast-paced and competitive, the award winning urban axe throwing experience is the perfect event to let off some steam, settle office rivalries, or determine which of your mates you want with you in a zombie apocalypse.

Hailing from the backyards of Canada, urban axe-throwing has become massively popular all over the world as an exciting and inclusive activity.

From mastering the basic techniques, to nailing a trick-shot, our expert instructors will have you ready to enter high-stakes competitions with your fellow axe-throwers in no time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Axe Throwing Co owner Jake Bland at the Kanteena, Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

This will be Black Axe’s third UK venue. Black Axe Throwing Co will be searching for the best axe throwers from Lancaster and beyond to compete for the title of UK champion.

The best of the best will be invited to compete against throwers from the Belfast and Edinburgh branches for a chance to win the title.

Black Axe Throwing Co owner Jake Bland said: "Our launch went really really well, and we were super happy to be able to show so many friends, family and other folk we are connected with in the Lancaster area a little bit about what we do and teach them some awesome new skills.

"We’ve had guests from as far and wide as Blackpool, Kendal and even Edinburgh visit us for a ‘Game of Throws’ over our opening weekend - not to mention huge support from our Lancaster locals in the form of gift voucher & t-shirt sales and of course… joining us for the BATC AXEperience itself!

The first visitors throw axes at Black Axe Throwing Co at the Kanteeen in Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"The feedback and interest has been quite overwhelming at times!

"We’re now on the hunt for ‘axey legends’ to join our instructor team moving forward, and are extremely excited to see what the future holds for us.

"It feels really special to be able to bring this to Lancaster after such a turbulent couple of years for everyone in the world and can’t wait for the coming Thursday-Sunday for round two!”

What’s the deal with Axe Throwing? Axe throwing is one of the fastest-growing urban sports in the US and Canada, described by The Times as ‘the New 10-pin Bowling.’ Black Axe Throwing Co were the first dedicated urban axe throwing venue in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Axes ready to be thrown at Black Axe Throwing Co at the Kanteena in Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Who’s doing it?

● Axe throwing is one of the fastest-growing urban sports in the US and Canada.

● It’s currently aired in the US on ESPN networks.

● Described by The Times as ‘the new 10 pin bowling’.

Punters getting ready for black axe throwing which was launched at Kanteena in Lancaster on Thursday.

● A firm favourite of Vikings and Game of Thrones fans.

● Everyone from stags, hens, corporate parties, students, couples on alternative date nights,

tourists, and recently, families!

● Company want to become the first dedicated urban axe throwing venue in Lancaster.

● They are creating an axe-throwing league for regular guests with the hope of sending some homegrown talent off to compete on the world stage!

Feedback from customers:

With over 1700 unique five star reviews between the Edinburgh & Belfast venues – Lancaster is sure to be “axe-ceptional.”

● “My girlfriend definitely kicked my ass. She picked it up so fast and was two-handed Viking throwing like a beast!”

● “All you ever wanted to know about axes but were afraid to ask... 15 of us did an axe-throwing team building / Christmas party. It was great fun, and we were excellently hosted by Anthony, Pearse and the team. Will defo be back.”

● “I was down at Black Axe today with the Craigavon Lakers wheelchair basketball club, and what can I say, it was the best day out in a long time. From start to finish, we had so much fun and laughter. The staff are a credit to this company. They are brilliant.”

● “Great fun, superb staff. If you’ve never thrown an axe before, you have to try this. If you have thrown an axe before, you need to go to Black Axe and throw some more.”

● “This is so much fun. I can’t recommend it more; the staff were awesome, and getting to grips with it so quickly surprised the hell out of me. Highlight of my trip to Scotland!”

You can do black axe throwing at Kanteena, Brewery Lane, Lancaster.