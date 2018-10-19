New comedy night is to open in Morecambe

A new monthly comedy night launches in Morecambe on October 26.

Fringe Friday will bring a hit Edinburgh Fringe show to the resort on the last Friday of each month.

For the first week the Alt-Space community project will present Welcome to Afghanistan at 21c Yorkshire Street, West End, Morecambe from 8pm to 9pm.

This one-man comedy drama was written and is performed by Matt Panesh, who recently performed with John Cooper Clarke in Morecambe.

In a style similar to the Flashman series of books, the play is based on the colourful real-life story of Lt John Greenwood, who served in Afghanistan in 1842.

Tickets are £5 or by donation, and can be booked in advance via morecambefringe@gmail.com or from the venue.