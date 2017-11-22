Voice winner Kevin Simm to sing at Morecambe pub

The winner of BBC talent show The Voice will make a guest appearance at a Morecambe pub.

Kevin Simm, who is a former singer with Liberty X, will perform at Bar Eighteen 66 on Friday (November 24).

Kevin will be performing his new EP titled Love and Pain at the pub show which starts at 9pm.

The event is free admission.

Book launch

Meanwhile, a second book launch event will be held for an illuminating history of Lancaster University rock concerts.

JB’s Bar at the Globe Arena in Morecambe will host a book signing for ‘When Rock Went to College.’

Authors Barry Lucas and Paul Tomlinson will be at the event which starts at 7.30pm. The event on Thursday (November 23) is free admission.