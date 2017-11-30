Twinkies head Back To The Country with new album and city launch night

Lancaster acoustic rock four piece Hiroshima Twinkie are launching their new album at The Storey next weekend.

Available to download from their bandcamp site or by mail order from their website and Facebook page, the 14 track album Back to the Country will also be showcased at the event on December 9.

Guitarist Dave Beale believes the album has really captured what the band are all about – a mix of styles, tempos and moods which combine to make the ‘Twinkie Sound’.

Lead singer and lyricist Chris Barlow, a lecturer at the University of Cumbria, adds that despite their music seeming to defy ‘absolute’ categorisation, this set of new songs falls broadly into themes in celebration of the countryside and nature as well as the need to de-stress, breathe and celebrate life.

According to Chris, the band unconsciously slipped into more of a country-rock groove on this album especially with Dave’s slide-guitar and banjo making an appearance.

The album opens with a Housemartinesque up-tempo jaunt recounting a walk back from Condor Green to Lancaster entitled Eyes Wide Open, which drummer Trev Wagstaff warns is a definite ‘earworm’.

Title track Back to the Country and the stonking Flying Blind, both lean towards Tom Petty or Neil Young and Crazy horse rock-outs, whilst the band wander deep into the Wilco, Felice Brothers and Jayhawks Americana territory, (perhaps with shades of Out of Time era R.E.M) with the songs Reaching out to Indiana, No Sh*t Sherlock, The Wardrobe Song and the haunting Annie Wipe the Tears from your Eyes.

Sending out a Line, described by the band as a celebration of ‘love found a second time’, features DADGAD tuning, haunting bowed bass, intricate guitar work and layered America style harmony vocals. There’s a hint of jazz, a splash of reggae and a touch of west-coast rock in their sound. The launch gig will feature Hiroshima Twinkie ‘classics’ as well as songs from the new album. Doors open at 8pm and entry is £5.

They also play The Golden Lion on Thursday December 7.