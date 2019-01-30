Sister Sledge, Feeder, The Zutons and Grandmaster Flash announced for Lancaster’s Highest Point

Highest Point will return to Lancaster’s Williamson Park in May for another jam-packed weekend of music and arts.

Now in its second year, the three day event has announced its first wave of artists, with more to come over the next few weeks.

Sister Sledge

Disco royalty Sister Sledge, famed for their hits We Are Family and Lost In Music, will turn Williamson Park into one big dancefloor, whilst indie-rockers The Zutons will hit crowds with some nostalgia.

Welsh rockers Feeder are also lined up, with hip-hop authority Grandmaster Flash also set for a live performance.

BBC Introducing will also be returning, bringing with them some of the finest up-and-coming acts from the Lancashire area and beyond.

2018’s edition saw the park burst to life with a fusion of live music and DJ sets, and this year will be the same, but with extended hours on the Friday and Saturday, with five stages of music from 11am-11pm, followed by a family day on Sunday May 19.

Highest Point festival in Williamson Park. Photo: Robin Zahler.

Camping has also been introduced for 2019 at Lancaster Cricket Club, giving attendees even more options when it comes to their weekend.

Highest Point founder Jamie Scahill said: “We are all buzzing to announce that Highest Point Festival will return to the beautiful surroundings of Williamson Park in Lancaster in May.

“Over 20,000 smiling faces attended over the three days last year and we aim to make this year even bigger.”

Organised by the team that brought A Wing at Lancaster Castle and the sell-out Hacienda Classical show to the city, the festival is inspired by the team’s close friend Chris Glaba, who sadly passed away in 2016.

The festival will also be fundraising for Macmillan, a charity very close to their heart.

The next wave of artists will be announced soon, including the DJ line up.

The line-up so far includes Sister Sledge, The Zutons, Feeder, Grandmaster Flash, Alabama 3, Lucy Spraggan, Anna Calvi, Cabbage, Charlotte Oc, Twisted Wheel, Dutty Moonshine Big Band, Showhawk Duo, Y.O.U.N.G, The K’s and Mr Ben & The Bens. Tickets are available from Skiddle and will go on sale at 7pm on Thursday January 31 and are priced from £45 for adults and £10 for children.