Rock giants You Me At Six set for Preston record store signing

Rock band You Me At Six have announced a week-long run of UK in store performances and signings, with an acoustic appearance and signing at Blitz in Preston, in conjunction with Action Records, on October 9 at 7.30pm, to mark the celebrations of their forthcoming new album, ‘VI’, due for release on October 5 via Underdog Records/AWAL.

To gain admission all you have to do is pre-order the new album in any format from Action Records. You can then collect your item(s) and ticket for the show from the shop any time after the October 5.

With new single ‘Back Again’, and album standouts ‘IOU’ and ‘3AM’, You Me At Six are showcasing what they call “a multi-dimensional evolution” with their forthcoming sixth album.

They are replacing what was once distortion and big rock riffs, for indie-pop prowess and a set of explosive new live favourites.

The band have notched up a list of considerable achievements since forming as teenagers in Weybridge, Surrey, including four UK Gold Records, four Top Ten albums in the UK including Number One album ‘Cavalier Youth’, three sold out arena shows, sold out UK headline arena tours, an unparalleled 15 consecutive A-List singles on BBC Radio One, multiple sold-out US headline tours, a Number One rock song in the UK and Australia and Top Five Rock Radio track in North America in ‘Room To Breathe’.

You Me At Six have also set out plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album ‘Take Off Your Colours’.

Due to phenomenal demand, the band added seven additional dates to the initial three that sold out in just 20 minutes. These special one-off events will see the acclaimed five piece play their seminal genre-classic ‘Take Off Your Colours’ in its entirety.

Alongside the anniversary shows, the band are playing five UK headline shows. After selling more than 65,000 tickets in the UK this year, You Me At Six are undoubted heavyweights in the live arena.

Their phenomenal career speaks for itself, having sold out arena tours in the UK, headlining both the NME/Radio 1 stage at Reading & Leeds in 2017 and the second stage at Download Festival this year. These upcoming sold-out shows give You Me At Six the chance to road test their explosive new set, creating a new batch of future live classics for fans in the process.

For tickets go online at https://www.actionrecords.co.uk/index/event-you-me-at-six-vi_30.htm or contact Action Records.