Rock band Fairport Convention in Morecambe for show

Folk rock band Fairport Convention has been making music for more than 50 years – and now they are bringing their passion to Morecambe.

The concerts will also feature an opening performance by singing duo Winter Wilson, who have become favourites on the folk scene.

Fairport Convention features Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar, Chris Leslie on fiddle, mandolin and vocals, Ric Sanders on violin and Gerry Conway on drums and percussion.

They will perform at the Platform on February 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £22 on 01524 582803.