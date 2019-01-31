Robbie Williams tribute act at Lancaster Grand

Lancaster Grand Theatre is welcoming back JK as Robbie Williams with his stage show Let Me Entertain You.

This full stage production, celebrating the music of the UK-born icon has huge stage sets, a host of talented musicians, state of the art video and that hint of Robbie magic.

The show will transport you to the famous Robbie Williams show at Knebworth, to the Royal Albert hall swing show and back to the Heavy Entertainment show Robbie toured in 2017.

The show has had star guest duets in the past, one being Robbie Williams’ father who has toured and performed duets with Robbie on three world tours.

JK as Robbie Williams will be at Lancaster Grand this Friday, February 1, 7.30pm. Tickets 01524 64695.