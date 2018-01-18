Review - Oma Desala, Gregson Centre, January 13

Two Lancaster sixth formers left their audience in a trance at The Gregson Centre at the weekend with a haunting and original piece of music.

It was one of two that I caught from Oma Desala (formerly Highfield Shakes), who performed in front of a backdrop of swirling psychedelic images to a young crowd of appreciators.

Will Eagles, 17, on vocals, guitar, sitar and synth, has an otherworldly voice that would have been completely at home during the 1970s, when psychedelic rock and Indian music collided to create hallucinatory drones and mesmerising inner journeys.

And that’s the sound he’s achieved.

Aaron Leigh, 16, provides the heartbeat on drums and percussion.

And it sounded like there was some technical wizardry at play in the form of a loop pedal, adding to the depth of sound.

The track followed a more in your face psychedelic sound with a definite Led Zep influence.

The duo, who attend Lancaster Royal Grammar School, have a unique approach and are definitely ones to watch.

They write and produce their own music and cite Led Zeppelin, Tame Impala, Pink Floyd and Simon and Garfunkel as major influences.