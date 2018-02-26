Pretty Things in Morecambe

After more than 50 years in the music business The Pretty Things have embarked on their final full year of touring but they are determined to go out with a bang.

Original member guitarist Dick Taylor chose to leave The Rolling Stones, which he had formed with Mick and Keith, to pursue a more raw level of energy with The Pretty Things.

And despite the years on the clock they still retain the same sixties energy which saw them record the world’s first garage anthem, ‘Rosalyn’.

They will be performing at the Platform in Morecambe on Saturday, March 10 at 8pm.

Tickets cost £18.50 from www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or the box office on 01524 582803.