Musician Pictish Trail’s Lancaster show

Pictish Trail performs at The Hall in Lancaster as part of his Winter Rewind Acid Reflux Tour.

Johnny of Pictish Trail has been mentioned in the same breath as his heroes Beck,The Beta Band and Hot Chip.

His vocals reveal hidden depths and have been accompanied by everything from acoustic guitar to a full-on four piece metal band to throbbing dance beats and samples, and often during the course of the same gig.

The gig will feature Johnny performing as a three-piece together with multi-instrumentalists Suse Bear (Tuff Love) and John B. McKenna from Monoganon, who is also the supporting act.

Pictish Trail’s third album Future Echoes earned five star reviews from MOJO, Uncut, Clash, The Arts Desk and The Scotsman among others.

He performs at The Hall, China Street, on Friday December 1 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 to £5 in advance and £12 to £7 on the door and on 01524 831997. More Music are also offering £5 tickets for students.