Music festival returns to riverbank at Halton

A riverside festival featuring live music, street food and craft ale returns to Halton in the Lune Valley this weekend.

Millfest is set to take place at Halton Mill in Mill Lane on Saturday June 23.

Batala Lancaster

The event, now in its second year, will feature live performances across two stages, as well as a drumming parade along the river with Batala Lancaster in the late afternoon.

The family friendly festival will also include arts and craft stalls and displays and games.

Festival co-organiser and Lancaster Guardian reporter Nick Lakin said: “This will be the second Millfest, and we’re really looking forward to bringing lots of live music to this wonderful location.

“As well as 13 musicians and bands rotating across indoor and outdoor stages, we’ll have wood-fired pizza, Indian food, cakes and ice cream, a prosecco and gin bar served from an Italian Vespa van, a real and craft ale bar with beer from Kendal, Warton, Cockerham and Lancaster, and a big, loud drumming parade along the river in the late afternoon.

Halton Mill

“In the evening we will move proceedings to the indoor stage and host Lancaster acts Philip James Turner and the Crow Mandala, Divide and Conker, and Dead Man’s Hand, with DJ sets inbetween.”

The event takes place in and around Halton Mill, which is the former home of Halton’s Luneside Engineering.

Nick added: “The premises, run by Green Elephant Co-Op, now hosts creative businesses, artists and craftspeople, and the setting is just perfect for an event like this.

“We hope that people will come from far and wide to enjoy the music, food, drink and beautiful natural surroundings.”

During the day, there will be performances from Halton’s Eleanor Bennett and The Pug Uglies, Morecambe singer-songwriter Joe McCorriston, Lancaster duos Oma Desala and Corvidae, Carnforth singer-songwriter Molly Warburton, and Lancaster bands Greenheart and Hiroshima Twinkie.

Entry is free between 2pm and 7pm, and tickets for the evening session are £8. Tickets are available HERE or at https://haltonmill.org.uk/events-at-the-mill/. For more information check out https://www.facebook.com/HaltonMillfest/.

Parking will be available, just follow the signs from the Low Road in Halton, but organisers are encouraging people to leave the car at home and travel by bike, foot or public transport