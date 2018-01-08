Morecambe to welcome Goth night

Morecambe’s only regular Goth and alternative night returns to town next month.

Corrosion will take place inside the Morecambe Winter Gardens on Saturday February 3 at 8.30pm until 2am.

The party will begin inside the The Crypt, an industrial themed room with exposed brickwork, wall projection and a good sized dance floor.

Alex, a volunteer at Morecambe Winter Gardens, is the organiser of Corrosion – a night celebrating music genres from the Goth and alternative scene.

DJ Dragcula and Wolfy will be playing Goth, Punk, EBM, Industrial, New Wave, Dark Wave, Alternative 80s and more.

Tickets cost £3 on the door or call 01524 409009 for more.