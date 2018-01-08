Limehouse Lizzy return to play in Morecambe

A Thin Lizzy tribute band will bring the spirit of Celtic rock to Morecambe this month.

Limehouse Lizzy are reviewed as the world’s number one tribute to Thin Lizzy, a hard rock band formed in Dublin, Ireland in 1969.

The band aims to keep alive rock music left by founding members, Brian Downey and Phil Lynott. Limehouse Lizzy consists of Wayne Ellis, Aid Todd, Greg Alcock and Craig Price.

They will perform at the Platform on Saturday January 20 at 8pm.

The band have also added a tribute into their show to ex-Thin Lizzy guitarist (and world renowned solo artist) Gary Moore.

The show is for ages 14 and over.

Tickets cost £15 on 01524 582803.