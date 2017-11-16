Lap dancing mum’s Lancaster show

A lap dancing mum is searching for the meaning of life through science.

Chanje Kunda is bringing her one woman show to the city to express her spirituality and sensuality.

“As a woman, I wanted to find out about the laws of attraction,” said the Mancunian-Zambian poet and playwright.

“I wanted to know how the universe works and about my place in the universe.

“So I decided to ask these questions to a philosopher, to a physicist and to my son.

“And I also decided to attend a lap dancing course.

“And this show is about what happened when I went down that rabbit hole.”

Chanje will perform her semi-autobiographical show ‘Superposition’ at the Nuffield Theatre.

Superposition combines lap dancing and science to better understand the laws of attraction from a feminist perspective. Chanje uses spoken word, live art and dance fusion to present her findings.

As a poet she has performed alongside some of the most influential modern poets including Benjamin Zephaniah and Linton Kwesi Johnson.

For theatre, her last piece ‘Amsterdam’, was nominated for both the Manchester Evening News, and Alfred Fagon Awards, and has toured widely across the UK and internationally including the Africa Utopia Festival at the South Bank and the National Arts Festival in South Africa.

In 2015 Chanje won the BBC’s Verb New Voices Award including the commission of a short film Physics broadcast on BBC iPlayer.

Superposition takes place at the Lancaster Arts venue, Nuffield Theatre, at Lancaster University on Thursday November 23 at 8pm.

Tickets cost £15-£9.50 and are available from www.lancasterarts.org or by calling the box office on 01524 594151 weekdays between 12-5pm.

Meanwhile, an acrobatic dance show takes place at the Nuffield on Tuesday November 28 at 8pm.

From the producers of Ockham’s Razor; Joli Vyann’s latest show ‘Imbalance’ explores people with digitally-obsessed lives.

Combining acrobatic skills and athletic dance, ex-stuntman Jan Patzke and ex-gymnast Olivia Quayle use hand-to-hand acrobatics and dance to explore these contemporary issues.

Choreographer Jonathan Lunn, said: “It’s not simply the distraction of a text message or an email slyly peeked at during a conversation that takes us out of direct human interaction.

“There is also the dark side where personal contact is usurped by social media activity, where information overload leaves us feeling helpless and inadequate.” Tickets available as detailed above.