Lancaster’s Highest Point reveals DJ line-up

Lancaster’s Highest Point Festival has announced its dance music and DJ line-up.

The Dell stage will be at the forefront of the festival’s dance offerings, hosting Saved Records boss Nic Fanciulli and house wizard James Zabiela as headliners on the Friday.

On the Saturday, co-founder and CEO of Hospital Records London Elektricity finally makes it to Lancaster with Hospitality up-and-comer Whiney, and ragga legend General Levy and Dynamite MC also confirmed.

Funk and boogie purveyors Gin & Disco will also be hosting a stage at Highest Point, which will views across the the Williamson Park lake and waterfall.

On Friday you can catch Greg Wilson and Glitterbox favourite Hifi Sean behind the decks, whilst on Saturday, Mighty Mouse, Get Down Edits and Derek Kaye bring their disco stylings.

The Sundial Stage will host Jinx in Dub b2b Gella on Friday, and Escape presents Judge Jules on the Saturday.

The dance and DJ names join an already existing strong line up featuring Sister Sledge, The Zutons, Feeder, Cabbage, Grandmaster Flash and more.

The festival, now in its second year, will take place on May 17-18, with family friendly events scheduled to take place on Sunday May 19.

Organisers said they were ’delighted’ at how last year’s event turned out.

More information and tickets are available at https://highestpoint.co.uk.