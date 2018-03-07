Lancaster’s Divide & Conker launch new album with city show

Lancaster funk outfit Divide and Conker launch their second album at The Yorkshire House this weekend.

The band are set to release You Know We Know on the back of their eight track funk-fuelled eponymous debut last year.

Formed in 2016 out of the weekly Lancaster Funk Club at The Stonewell Tavern (now based at The John O’ Gaunt), Divide and Conker have made waves on stages across the North West over the past couple of years, with their energetic, brass heavy, genre crossing performances.

The band is Dean Marroni on vocals, Jack Wingad on guitar and vocals, Adz Woods on bass, Nigel Whitelaw on keys, Becca Pattison on trombone, Jonny Vince on tenor sax, Ewan McDonald on trumpet andpercussion, Sophie Flint on alto sax and Charlie Burns on drums and vocals.

Jack said of the album: “It’s an album we’re all so proud of. It’s the result of the coming together of a big team of passionate, hyper-creative people, drawing from a huge ocean of musical influences, making something truly unique and colourful.

“We’ve been working with producer Leroy Lupton, an outstanding talent, who’s very much like the tenth member of the band.

“Fundamentally I think we hit the balance between chaos and order on this album.

“Catchy, honest songs and stories, with mean grooves and musicality.”

Jack also announced he will be leaving the band following this show, but wished them all the best for the future.

Support on Friday (March 9) comes from Lancaster’s Ruby Beach, featuring Chris Brown on lead vocals and guitar, Greg Wallace on keys and backing vocals, Matt Dobie on bass and backing vocals and Ana Larby on drums.

Preston’s Dirty Bare Feet are also on the bill, “representing the wide blend of reggae, rap with a hit of blues which definitely makes your body move”.

Doors of the Parliament Street venue open at 8pm, entry is £5. Lancaster DJs NuJazz Collective will be playing the afterparty at The Apothecary in Penny Street following the show.

Read a review of their debut album HERE.