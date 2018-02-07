Lancaster radio siblings celebrate year on the airwaves

A brother and sister duo from Lancaster are celebrating a year presenting their own radio show.

While their classmates are winding down for the weekend, Mairi and Alistair Fisher are gearing up to present a pacey mix of music and guests on community radio station Beyond Radio.

For the past year the sibling team have been given charge of the radio station, which broadcasts on 103.5fm and is also heard online, to present a programme that’s ‘by kids for kids.’

Mairi, 15, who is juggling the radio show with preparing for her GCSEs at Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School, said: “We wanted to make it as interesting and relevant as possible to people of our age.

“It’s a great release from study – it’s good fun.”

While she admits to preferring to spend time planning the show with a variety of talking points and information, brother Alistair would rather ‘wing it’ making for a lively listen and an ideal partnership.

Alistair, 12, who goes to Lancaster Royal Grammar School, said: “We want the programme to be about the kind of things that people are talking about next door.

“In the future we’ll be inviting more guests in and developing the programme in a way that’s inspired by the audience!

One year on, the pair now take charge of the mixing desk to control the output. The show, broadcast on Saturday mornings, includes live guests, music and information.

Duncan Moore, Beyond Radio’s community director, said: “They’ve taken to the radio station really well and the programme is one of the most popular and well established shows we offer.

“We’re delighted they’re able to produce such a fresh sounding yet professional programme which is exactly what community radio is all about.”

On the alternate weeks to Alistair and Mairi, Archie Stride presents a similar styled programme.

Archie’s radio career began when he was just five years old at Diversity FM, Lancaster and Morecambe’s previous community station.

Beyond Radio is supported by the National Lottery and local advertising.

Community Radio is often the only way that people with little or no experience of the media can find a way into broadcasting.

Staffed by volunteers, the radio station is managed by a board of volunteers from all walks of life with the aim of reflecting the diverse population living in Lancaster and Morecambe.

It provides a varied mix of live shows from 6am until 11pm seven days a week.