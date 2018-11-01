Lancaster Music Co-Op releases 28-track fundraising compilation album

A new compilation featuring a whopping 28 tracks by bands and musicians connected to Lancaster Music Co-Op has been released for sale online.
For just £5 you can download the tracks from Bandcamp and contribute to securing the future of the Co-Op, which faces an uncertain future after being issued with an eviction notice.
The compilation features tracks from The Lovely Eggs, Mr Ben and The Bens, Montana Wildhack, Pill Fangs, Paddy Garrigan and the Stroller Priests, Three Dimensional Tanx, Kriss Foster, The Crippens, The Long Lost Band and Larry Beckett, Fighting Bears and Hiroshima Twinkie, and loads more.
T-Shirts, bags and badges are also available for purchase from Lancaster Music Co-Op’s Bandcamp page.
Ian Dicken from the Co-Op said: “By purchasing this compilation album you are helping to raise funds for the LMC, which was served a six month eviction notice in October 2018.
“This money will help the Co-Op carry out essential repairs on the building, as well as obtain new musical equipment, improving the facilities available both in the rehearsal rooms and recording studio.
“This compilation features tracks by musicians affiliated with the LMC in some form or other.
“Some new, some old, some unheard, some recorded within the co-op, some not.
“It is all connected.
“Special thanks to all the bands on the compilation for submitting tracks to help the cause!”
A three-day “Raise the Roof Three” fundraiser is due to take place between January 11 and January 13 next year.
The compilation has been mastered by Mick Armistead.
The Co-Op has also released a 35 minute film called Glass Roof - 30 Years of Lancaster Music Co-Op, which celebrates the history of the organisation via interviews with bands and musicians that have rehearsed there, snippets of live shows, and a brilliant panoramic finale.
The documentary, created by Happenstance Films, is up on Youtube now and is well worth half an hour of your time.
Ian added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the people standing by us and offering their support; whether it be signing our petition, donating to our campaigns, writing letters or simply wishing us luck.
“Your efforts are greatly appreciated.”
The full track listing is here:
(* denotes previously unreleased track.)
01 - The Three Ages Of Elvis - Charity Freefall
02 - Mr. Ben & the Bens - Birth at Sea
03 - The Lovely Eggs - Wiggy Giggy
04 - Montana Wildhack - Doolally*
05 - Pill Fangs - Rock & Roll is Non-Negotiable
06 - Ice Pops For Breakfast - Oh Darling Boy
07 - Three Dimensional Tanx - I Am Go
08 - Electric Free Time Machine - Round and Round
09 - Creeping Heat - One Cure*
10 - Kriss Foster - Me My Zombie and I
11 - TV FACE - Phone Phreaks
12 - Opaque - Repeat To Fade To Repeat*
13 - Puma Sutras - Regular Night*
14 - Pine Barrens - Hoenikker*
15 - Dean McPhee - Water Burial
16 - Little Hero - Blood Thirsty Crows
17 - The Crippens - Pampas Grass
18 - The Long Lost Band & Larry Beckett - On The Hook (Reprise)
19 - Super Fire Pony - Richard Richard*
20 - Thistle - Hole of Light
21 - Kylie Minoise - We Are Of Course The Pleiadians*
22 - Paddy Garrigan & the Stroller Priests - The Honey Mead
23 - Glass Poppies - Oh So Lonely
24 - Harry Wharton & Co. - Area 51 of the Soul
25 - Fighting Bears - Masquerade Fusillade
26 - Pale Fragments - Cobalt Blue Eyes
27 - Hiroshima Twinkie - Fall Down Five Times
28 - The Cosmic Dead - Skye Burial
released October 26, 2018