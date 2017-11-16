Lancaster band’s ‘irresistable’ first show live on national radio

The adrenaline kicked in for a Lancaster band who played their first ever show together... live on national radio.

Mr Ben and The Bens performed on Marc Riley’s BBC 6Music show on Monday night. The veteran DJ described their sound as “irresistable”, as the four piece led by Ben Hall played tracks and talked about the music, as well as Ben’s other projects - Supermarche in King Street and the newly formed Bingo Records.

Ben told me after the show: “It was great. Live radio is quite daunting and the adrenaline really kicks in when you start playing. As soon as we got going we smashed it, even though it was the first time we had played live together.”

Ben said that the DJ made everyone feel at ease, and could be seen an hour prior to the show listening to music which had been sent in.

“It was my friend and now Bingo Records colleague Lloyd Bent that really galvanised this,” said Ben.

“He sent Marc an email with the music and Marc replied saying he normally hates stuff like this, but really loved the song. So he invited us in.”

Bingo Records is a new Lancaster-based record label, set up by Ben, Lloyd, and Zac Barfoot, originally from Silverdale, who also plays drums in Mr Ben and the Bens.

“The idea is it’s a not for profit project, and we all invested some money to get the first single out. Then any money we make we’ll reinvest again, and hope it continues exponentially. We expect to have a couple more records out on the label soon, including Tom Diffenthal’s Family Selection Box and Stephen Hudson’s Dog Daisies.”

The first single out on Bingo Records is a split Mr Ben/Sun Drift 12” single, also available for download. There will be a launch on November 25 at The Storey, with live performances, DJs and a bar.

Entry is £5 on the door. To pre-order the single, email bingorecs@gmail.com.

The band play London on December 5, and Bristol on December 6.