Lancaster band mark 20 years with new album and launch event

New tracks from Lancaster four piece Montana Wildhack are sounding very good indeed.

Lead singer and guitarist Ian Dicken left me listening to four of them on some lovely speakers at Lancaster Musician’s Co-Op while he went outside for a fag.

There’s four years of growth and reflection within the songs - Holy Smoke, Suited, Baby I Want You and Tomb - which were written between 2014 and 2017, and will form the basis of a new EP, and eventually the band’s second album in 20 years.

There’s rich and varied vocal harmonies, guitar hooks, clever key changes and bass and keyboard combos that reminded me sometimes of The Bees, sometimes of The Beautiful South, sometimes completely new experieces.

Ian said: “We’ve been doing this for years, Montana Wildhack goes back to the mid 90s, and there was Premier Kissoff inbetween.

“This will be our second album in 20 years.

“Life changes, people have different things to do, it wasn’t musical differences or anything like that. There’ve been other bands in the past as well.

“Sexy Puffs, Lady Boys, and various other little projects to keep me amused, including Lord Radford, which was just me. Some of the tracks are a bit daft, one of them is about a ritual sacrifice, another is about the anti-christ growing up and trying to do better.”

The launch for the EP will take place at The Yorkshire House in Lancaster on November 24. Support comes from Lancaster singer-songwriter Flissy Lou Harris, who Ian said recorded at the Lancaster Musician’s Co-op, which he manages. We were charmed by her,” he said.

Family Selection Box are also on the bill.

Ian added: “Music is the best. It keeps you sane. The bottom line, like Trevor said, is it’s all good as long as we’re having a laugh!”

Montana Wildhack is Ian on guitar and vocals, Mick Armistead on bass/vocals, Trevor Wagstaff on drums/vocals, and Fred Binley on keys.

Ian added: “We were going to charge £3 but then we thought, no, we’ll just let them in for nowt.”