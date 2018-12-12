Lancaster band Lowes release limited edition debut vinyl EP

Lancaster band Lowes have just released their debut vinyl EP.

The four-piece band recently released the four track Elements online, the first song of which - Here We Are - has been played 1.3m times on Spotify.

Evie Plumb (vocals and keys), Jamie Walker (guitar), Luke Paget (drums and production), and Oli Kane (bass), said they were delighted with the new releases.

Oli said: “Having our own music printed to vinyl is a first for all of the band members, so it’s been really exciting to say the least!

“For us, there is something so special about having something to physically hold and have as a reminder of all the memories from making it, with the EP being done in house, recording, producing and music videos etc, and our trip to Norway it signifies a lot of hard work to us and we’re really proud of it as a team!

“Vinyl has also had such a resurgence in the past decade and we think it won’t go out of fashion any time soon.

“It has such a warmth to it and just sounds more real and textured. It really brings it to life which is crazy!”

The limited edition record is available from the Lowes website, and they are already selling quickly.

Oli said Lowes will be releasing more music in 2019.

He added: “We’ve been taking as much time as possible to write/produce and build up our body of work and we’re very excited to say the next six releases have been decided on.

“This means we will be releasing much more over 2019!” Lowes have been in London this week collaborating with a producer called Tim Bran (London Grammar/ Birdie/ Aurora).

Oli added: “He will be working closely with Luke, our very own producer and drummer, to finish off some of the next releases with some extra production and mixing.

“Next year it will be about lots of releases and a select bunch of shows.

“We are looking at a couple of support tours too with some cool artists later next year, recording more music videos and hopefully a little bit of travelling too!”

