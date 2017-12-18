Joe Longthorne to perform in Morecambe

You can spend a festive evening with TV and recording star Joe Longthorne as he returns to Morecambe this month.

Joe will be joined on stage with his live band and special guest artist at the Platform on Saturday December 23.

He will be singing hits and doing impressions including Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Tom Jones, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Junior.

With Gold and Platinum albums to his name and with records sales in the region of 10 million, Joe is up there with the best of the top musicians, say critics. The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £22 on 01524 582803 or visit https://uk.patronbase.com/_ThePlatform/Productions (includes a £1.50 fee when booking online).