Girl rock group return to play in Morecambe

A group of female rockers will return to Morecambe this month to showcase their grungy style and love of alternative music.

The Sex P****d Dolls will play at the Platform on Friday January 19.

Formed in 2014, the group consists of Nancy, Anna, Kitty, Connie and Jilly.

Initially the band covered songs by The Clash, The Sex Pistols, Nirvana, Buzzcocks and more in their own style.

Then 2016 saw a diversification into writing their own music, the result was their debut EP ‘Maniac’, recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios and produced by Steve Brown (of Manic Street Preachers, The Cult and George Michael fame).

They will be supported by Three Dimensional Tanx at the Platform. Show starts at 8pm and tickets cost £15 on 01524 582803.