Fun palace events for the whole family in Lancaster

A weekend of free activities for all ages will take place in local libraries, museums, archives and community venues across Lancashire next month as part of a national festival of art and science.

Fun Palaces weekend, from Saturday October 6 to Sunday October 7, is an annual celebration of workshops and events which will take place at different venues across Lancashire.

Lancaster Fun Palace’s events take place on October 6 from 10am-4pm and October 7 from 12-4pm , mainly at the city’s Library in Market Square although other venues, including Lancaster City Museum will also be participating.

Among activities at the Library will be crafts with the RSPB and L&M Makers, crystal growing, singing, drama and dance workshops, comic drawing, drumming and Meccano.

The Friends of Lancaster Library will also open their cafe, providing homemade cakes.

Lancaster City Museum will host a Science Spectacular on the Saturday morning where visitors can have a go at Lego Robotics while on the Sunday, it’s the home of Creation Crafters with craft workshops for adults.

A full programme of all the activities will be available at Lancaster Library during the weekend or for more information, visit www.lancaster-fun-palace.co.uk.

County Coun Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “Fun Palaces is a super event that gives people the opportunity to enjoy and get involved in arts and science.

“It has really grown in popularity in Lancashire. When we held this event for the first time in 2013 we had one venue taking part, this year we have 21.

“The annual weekend of events is created by, for, and with local people, bringing together arts and sciences.

“Across the county people will be meeting to make and share art, science, learning, technology, digital activities, culture, heritage and games.

“ It is all free and fun, and this year events will include Lego robotics, computer coding and growing your own crystals.”

The event was first started by theatre director Joan Littlewood over 50 years ago at the Theatre Royal Stratford in the East End of London, where she brought artists and scientists together to show how everyone can get involved in different aspects of popular culture.

In 2013 the concept of a welcoming space open for a weekend every year for a free, friendly festival of arts and science was developed nationally and a group of volunteers produced a Fun Palace for Lancaster. To find out where events are taking place, call 0300 123 6703, pop in at your local library or visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries-and-archives

More information is also available by visiting http://bit.ly/LancsFunPalaces.