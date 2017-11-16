Folk duo to play tin cans and washboard at Heysham library

An old washboard and a pair of rusty tin cans are the unlikely centrepiece of an award-winning performance in town next week.

Husband and wife team John and Lisa McLaggan make up Tomato/Tomato, a Canadian bluegrass duo who are setting their sights on completing their first UK tour.

Lisa performs on an old washboard, adorned with tin cans and a cymbal while simultaneously playing bass and snare drums with her feet.

John performs on old-time guitar to match Lisa’s harmonies. Their music, which takes on a folk, bluegrass, blues and swing style, has won several awards including, Folk Album of the Year (Music New Brunswick), SOCAN Song of the Year (Music New Brunswick) and Group Recording of the Year (Music New Brunswick).

The duo describe their band as “Folk from folks just being folky. It’s love, laughter and lemon pie.”

They will perform songs from their debut album, ‘So It Goes’ at Heysham Library on Wednesday November 22 at 7pm.

Their music combines years of study along with their experiences of living on the East Coast of Canada.

Tickets are available priced £5 and can be purchased at Heysham Library directly on 0300 123 6703 or by emailing heysham.library@lancashire.gov.uk.

The show forms part of Spot On Lancashire’s autumn season of touring, taking professional arts events to village halls and libraries right across the county. To see the full Spot On autumn 2017 programme, call 01254 660360.