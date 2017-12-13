Five In A Bar to perform in Lancaster

A female acapella group will be singing a mix of Yuletide songs from around the world to celebrate this Christmas season.

Five in a Bar, from Cumbria and North Lancashire, are performing The Spirit of Midwinter, in the Ashton Memorial, Williamson Park at 7.30pm on Friday December 15.

For the last 15 years they performed in Lancaster Castle’s Shire Hall alongside Stephen Tomlin’s Demi-Paradise actors in the Christmas production. Jude, Anne, Val, Diane and Carole make up Five in a Bar.

Tickets, which include a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie, for the show cost £10 available from Williamson Park Gift Shop and Lancaster Visitor Information, or 01524 582394. Doors open at 7pm.