Family bond binds the band

Live at The Steamer in Fleetwood tonight are Southport-based five-piece Fagash Lil who will be performing their only gig in the port for 2018.

Formed in 2001, as the name suggests there is a strong female influence in the band’s classic rock sound.

Babs Arthur, who also plays piano, and Deb Rimmer provide the vocal power of the band while Ian Hudson on the bass and Jack Wade on drums comprise the rhythm section.

Steve Norris completes the line-up on guitar and vocals.

Babs, Deb and Steve are brother and sisters, a relationship they believe has contributed to their longevity.

As well as their own material, tonight’s crowd can look forward to hearing the band’s versions of rock classics from the likes of Free, Led Zeppelin, ZZ Top, Cream, Jethro, Tull, AC/DC, Lynyrd Skynyrd and the sensational Alex Harvey Band.

It starts around 9.30pm and the event is free.