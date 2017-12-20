Big Chuffin’ Lancaster Christmas headliners revealed

Slamboree Soundystem, Father Funk, John Fairhurst and Miles Metric will headline Acme Bass Company’s Christmas party in Lancaster.

The annual event will take place at The Dalton Rooms in the city on December 28, and will raise money for the charity Safe Child Africa.

Mike Freear – the DJ incarnation of the “Pyro-Circus Dub Rave Massive” also known as Slamboree – has a fearsome reputation of bringing heavyweight bass to festivals and clubs across the world and regularly mixing between breakbeat, dubstep, drum & bass, dub, techno and electro fused with Balkan, folk, and ‘gypsy’ flavours.

The Slamboree Soundsystem will bring a DJ/vocal combo also featuring MC and singing duties from Kathika Rabbit.

Windermere based Father Funk’s formula for dance floor destruction includes energetic DJ sets and productions crammed with big bass, big beats and the biggest, funkiest samples sucked from the green sweetness of his youthful Llama days.

He’s supported some of the biggest names in breaks and ghetto funk and topped the Juno Breakbeat charts.

Father Funk, left, with his doppelganger at Big Kids Swing at the Winter Gardens in Morecambe

Miles Metric is infamous on the UK festival and Bristol underground scenes as a “multi-genre bass assassin”.

Rinsing heavy bass music and nostalgic classics like a Daz advert on steroids, he may even mix the likes of TC into Toto’s Africa in a heartbeat, who knows what’ll happen!

Anything goes as long as the bass brings the quakes.

And it has been one hell of a year for John Fairhurst.

Mike Freear and Kathika Rabbit

Hailed as “the phenomenon known as the Wigan Jimi Hendrix”, he has been wooing the live circuit for over a decade with his astounding guitar skills, garnering a reputation as one of the hardest working musicians on the scene.

Other confirmed artists include Gella, Dubwilde, Daddy Jah Vis, Whippp, Dazskally, Ben Parkinson, Ironfarmer, Ben Friskyjesus and Iain Sinclair.

Entry is £10 (+£1.25 booking fee). Doors open at 8pm, and the party runs until 6am. Tickets are available HERE