Acclaimed spoken word artist and saxophonist Alabaster dePlume brings new show to Lancaster

Saxophonist and spoken word artist Alabaster dePlume’s live shows create instrumentals, songs and monologues which respond to the occasion.

The Manchester/London based musician creates fluid live performances which “reassure with behaviour and sound while challenging with thoughts and words”.

He will be performing at The Yorkshire House this Friday (September 7) alongside Tekla, Martin Chitty, and Vanessa Wood. With two recent viral clips shared close to 1,000 times with 55,000 minutes viewed, the show delivers a distinct political philosophy through “hilarious and provocative honesty”.

Alone in a remote youth hostel in winter, for example, drunk and talking to his tape recorder, bewildered and altogether past the point of objective productivity, Alabaster was not greatly taken aback when a portrait of Her Majesty the Queen started talking to him. He released ‘I’m The Queen’ in June 2012, which is described as neither a poem nor a song.

His first album Copernicus (2012), was written in isolation in a cabin in Dartmoor, and was produced by Paddy Steer.

It features flute, electric and acoustic guitars, tenor sax, piano, cello, bass trombone and percussion.

Available via Bandcamp, The Jester (2013), which featured a cast of 12 and was co-written with Daniel Inzani, and Peach (2015), which featured more than 15 contributors, followed, prior to the release of The Corner of a Sphere earlier this year.

The quartet performance described as “the best artistic event I have ever experienced in my life” on the Manchester Jazz Festival website has also toured solo internationally.

Doors open at the Parliament Street venue at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the show are £10 on the door or grab a bargain with an advanced ticket available for £8 from https://www.wegottickets.com/event/438065.

The event has been organised by live music and poetry promoters Cut & Stick Live, which focuses on spoken word and songwriters and aim to bring top quality acts to venues in the Lancaster area.