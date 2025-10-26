Gone Fishing is back with a brand new series and things will be a bit ‘different’ this time 🎣📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing is back.

The show has returned for its 8th series.

But what can you expect from the new episodes?

It is time to put on your waders and prepare for a brand new series of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing. The beloved series is returning for its eighth outing on the BBC.

The return of the award-winning show promises even more of a personal edge this time around. Each fishing location is chosen by its relevance to Paul or Bob personally, following the broad journeys of their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gone Fishing’s new series is set to begin this evening (October 26). But what can you expect?

When is Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing on today?

Gone Fishing is back for series 8 | BBC

The show’s eighth series is set to begin tonight (October 26) on BBC Two. It will start at 9pm and is due to run for around 30 minutes.

Gone Fishing will be followed by Daisy May and Charlie Cooper’s NightWatch. This other new series will start at 9.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The preview, via Radio Times , for the first episode reads: “Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse return with a focus on people, places and rivers to which they have personal connections, beginning with Paul taking Bob to a rarely fished spot on the River Itchen in Hampshire, an unspoilt part of this unique chalk stream.

“Paul also catches up with old friend James Murray, who is leading a campaign to save special rivers such as this for future generations, discussing how they may be able to help reduce the dramatic decline in salmon.”

Gone Fishing stars on ‘different’ series

Gone Fishing is back for series 8 | BBC

Speaking about the new series, Bob Mortimer said: “Well, I think if it is different, it's because we have a slightly different approach. We wanted to be free to pick the places we’ve always wanted to go and places which, sort of, personally meant something to us. So, it's just a slightly different approach, you know, rather than just focusing on species of fish.

“And some of the accommodation in this series is in keeping with our memories – the caravan in episode two was very 70s holiday. That was one of Paul’s nostalgia trips, back to Wales where he used to fish with his father and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Meanwhile, my nostalgia trip took me back to Manchester and saw one of my oldest friends, Paddy, that I hadn't seen for maybe 25 years or something, or even longer.

“It was one of our most challenging fishing series. We didn't perhaps catch as many as we would normally hope to, but we did get some Clonkers. We got a particularly beautiful carp in Wales.”

Paul Whitehouse added: “The thrust of this series is that we go to places that we've either fished before or resonate with us from our past or mean a lot, and, and so I think there's maybe an extra level of poignancy to this series, it’s a little bit more heartfelt.

“So I take Bob to a place that I fished with my dad and fishing just always reminds me of my dad. Even though I've fished many times without him, that link is really important. I do wonder, would I have been into fishing, if it hadn't been for my dad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although, and Bob and I talked about it, we say, when we were kids all the boys, used to go fishing, everyone! Pretty much all my old friends when I was a kid were fishing. It became a thing you did. There’s a picture I share with Bob of fishing when I was younger on a bridge, and I can still remember that time so vividly.

“It was such a passion of my dad’s and I had that special link, because it was so ingrained with him. It meant I did spend a lot of time with him, in a way that unless you've got that bond, that shared interest, you probably don't with your parents, do you? Usually when you grow up you try to get away from your parents!”

And of course, Ted has had some thoughts as well. Everyone’s favourite dog said: “Well, it’s a living innit, although I don’t get paid, I just get pocket meat for my troubles. I’m not that fussed about all the fishing that goes on, but I do like to explore the local areas and roll in whatever muck I can find on the riverbanks.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.