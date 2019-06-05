Morecambe teen’s steps to bright future

A Morecambe teenager has danced her way to success after being offered a scholarship at a prestigious dance school in London.

Morgan Bower, 16, of Heysham, has been dancing since the age of two and but her ambition was always to go to a dance school in London.

Morgan, a pupil at Queen Elizabeth School, Kirkby Lonsdale, is currently completing her GCSEs before going to college in September.

She goes to the Robinson Read School of Dance and has won many competitions and trophies for her dancing.

She has attended summer school at Bird College but now has a scholarship to study there for three years, doing a diploma in musical theatre.

Her lifetime ambition is to star in a West End show.

Morgan’s mum Lisa Bower said: “She really wanted to go to Bird College but the only way to go was if she got funding.

“She was offered a place there that is fully funded which is a really difficult thing to achieve so it is a dream come true for her.

“She has been really lucky, she has worked hard for 12 years

“She has also started competing in Miss Dance Great Britain and there were heats all over the country that she had to attend but she kept going because she is determined.

“She won her heat in the competition and is now through to the final on June 9 in Blackpool, which is the icing on the cake after everything.

“Bird College is just a really nice college and the staff and facilities are fantastic.

“She knows she will make friends but she will miss her family, her brother Ace, and dad Chris, and me because she is only 16. It’s been an incredible journey for her, she started a dance class at the age of two , so to be where she is now is just amazing. You couldn’t dream it.

“It takes a special person to go into the industry but hard work pays off. We are all so proud of her. “