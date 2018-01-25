Month of comedy in Lancaster

The Borough’s weekly Lancaster Comedy Club has unveiled its list of acts for February.

Kiri Pritchard-Mclean, of BBC Radio 4’s The Now and The News Quiz Show fame, appears alongside Christian Reilly and Alex Boardman on Sunday (February 4).

The Phoenix Nights favourite Justin Moorhouse returns to headline on February 11 when he will be joined by Scotland’s Wendy Wason and guests.

On February 18 rising star Geoff Norcott (pictured) takes to the stage with new show Traditionalism.

And BBC New Comedy Award award winner Tez Ilyas closes the month on February 25 with BBC Lancashire’s Steve Royle and guests.

The Borough is in Dalton Square and for more details at www.lancastercomedy.co.uk or call 01524 64170.