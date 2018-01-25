Magic night with Queen tribute

Queen tribute act Magic will be bringing a double header with a difference to Morecambe’s Platform next month.

On February 16 they perform a concert dedicated to the music of the Electric Light Orchestra – ‘Magic a kind of ELO’.

Then the following evening the band revert to their usual sound with their ‘Magic a kind of Queen’ show.

The band have been playing live for 20 years and in the past have extended their repertoire with a tribute to The Beach Boys .

There is a special ticket offer available for fans to see both shows on consecutive nights for £30 or individual tickets are available from The Platform via www.lancaster.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure/the-platform or call 01524 582803.