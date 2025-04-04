Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The event will also see a range of talks from some of the leading members of the music industry

Sound City 2025 have revealed 50 new acts set to perform at this year’s festival.

The likes of Everyone Says Hi, Monks and Girl Group join confirmed acts including The Royston Club and Nieve Ella.

Here’s the current list of acts performing this year and how you can get tickets to the two-day music extravaganza.

It’s less than a month until Sound City 2025 takes over Liverpool City Centre, with its dot-to-dot of emerging musical talent set to take place on May 3 and 4.

As the premier destination for new music discovery, Sound City showcases the most exciting emerging artists poised for a breakthrough year, with 50 new acts announced overnight joining an already stellar cast of up-and-comers to hitch your bandwagon to.

Sound City 2025 have revealed 50 more acts for this year's festival, including the "super(ish)" group Everyone Says Hi | Stewart Baxter

Alongside the music acts performing this year, the Sound City+ Conference will offer a packed schedule of discussions, workshops, masterclasses, and networking, solidifying Sound City's pivotal role in the music industry by supporting emerging creative and industry talent.

This year, the conference partners with the BPI, bringing its acclaimed In Tune With Tomorrow Summit to Liverpool for the first time. This core strand will feature a full day of future-focused content on supporting talent and human-led creativity, including a keynote from BPI CEO Dr Jo Twist OBE.

Attendees can also look forward to a fireside chat with Isabel Garvey, COO of Warner Music UK, exploring modern success in music, and Vanessa Bosåen, President of Virgin Music UK, will lead key conversations within the BPI sessions and many more spirited conversations this year.

Liverpool Sound City 2025 - current line-up

Musical acts

The Royston Club

Dylan John Thomas

Stone

Nieve Ella

Rianne Downey

Overpass

Panic Shack

Siobhan Winifred

Keo

Imogen And The Knife

The Guest List

Ist Ist

The Cheap Thrills

Disgusting Sisters

Brogeal

Keyside

Charlie Pittman

Alex Spencer

Delights

Maya Delilah

Cliffords

The Heavy North

Basht

TTSSFU

The Clause

Better Joy

The Stingrays

Precious Pepala

Mandrake Handshake

Mitch Saunders

Aimee Fatale

Arkayla

Big Sleep

Deary

Dirty Blonde

Florence Road

EVER

Florentenes

Mudi Sama

Nancy Williams

The Solaas

White Flowers

Permanent (Joy)

Bank Details

Bathing Suits

Sair

Shania Sabrina

TONTO

The Kowloons

Everyone Says Hi

Monks

Girl Group

Ellur

Rosellas

Daytime TV

Matt-Felix

Paige Kennedy

Fletchr Fletchr

M60

The Lags

Cooper T

Caitlyn Eve

Montello

The Zebecks

Liz Owen

Barstaff

Hannah Morgan

Ruby J

Oscar Blue

Miles Temp

Hannah Weedall

ELLiS.D

Dylan Robert

East Exchange

Honey Motel

Bones

Neil Noa

Room Two

Tod Modern

Will McGlade

Hello Cosmos

Louis Oliver

Hyphen

Grace Gachot

Amber Saqladi

Aimei

Hongza

Fraya Ofoeme

Tian Qiyi

Dovegate

A Thousand Mad Things

The Cases

Litany

Harry Fazakerley

Day We Ran

The Balla

DJ 2 Kind

Immi Dash

L100 Cypher

Dayzy

DJ Amber Rose

Guest speakers:

Gee Davy – Chief Executive, AIM

Joe Frankland – Chief Executive, PRS Foundation

Ammo Talwar MBE – Chief Executive, Punch Records

Stephanie Haughton-Campbell – Chief Operating Officer, UK Music

Karen Emanuel – Chief Executive, Key Production Group

James Gaster – Managing Director, Mahogany Music

Fiona McAuley – Senior Director of Digital Marketing UK & EU, BMG

Ruth Barlow – Director of Live Licensing, Beggars Group

Sumit Bothra – Founder, SB3 Management

Dr Jo Twist OBE – CEO, BPI

Isabel Garvey – Chief Operating Officer, Warner Music UK

Vanessa Bosåen – President, Virgin Music UK

Where can I get tickets to attend Sound City 2025?

Tickets to attend Sound City 2025 in Liverpool this year are available now through See Tickets , which include day, weekend tickets and admission to the conferences on offer.

