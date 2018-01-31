Literature festival details revealed

The programme has been unveiled for the seventh Settle Stories Festival.

The event is described as the biggest festival yet with more than 70 events planned.

The festival takes place from the April 6-8 and features Il Pixel Rosso with their immersive performance And the Birds Fell From the Sky which is experienced wearing video goggles.

Wi-Fi Wars is a record breaking live comedy game show where the audience play along on their smartphone and is hosted by comedian Steve McNeil, team captain on Dara O Brian’s Go 8 Bit.

While this year’s highlight will be be Circo Rum Ba Ba whhich is taking a 50ft inflatable whale which will sit in the town’s arketplace.

Audiences will enter through the mouth and experience interactive storytelling.

Sita Brand, director of the Settle Stories Festival said: “I can’t believe how the festival has grown. Now the largest of its kind in the North of England audiences flock here from across the country. Why do they love it? I think it’s the place, the rolling hills and community feel.

“And of course we’ve become known for bringing the very best artists in the country here too.”

For more details visit settlestories.org.uk or call 05603 845693.