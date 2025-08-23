The King and Queen of the Leeds West Indian Carnival will be crowned later today, ahead of them leading the procession on Monday

The Carnival Royalty Show is set to take place this weekend, coronating the leaders of this year’s Leeds West Indian Carnival parade.

The event is steeped in rich history, and is as much a competition as it is a celebration of culture and colour.

Here’s how the King and Queen of the Leeds West Indian Carnival are crowned, and how you can enjoy this year’s royal event.

How does one become the King or Queen of the Leeds West Indian Carnival? Through a coronation, of course!

That coronation happens to be taking place once again this weekend, before Bank Holiday Monday’s procession through Leeds, with the return of the Carnival Royalty Show.

The prelude to the main parade is one of the most important events of the Leeds West Indian Carnival. It's where the lead performers from each masquerade troupe reveal their most intricate, oversized, and theatrical costumes of the year. The King and Queen will then become the figureheads of the entire festival and lead the procession on Bank Holiday Monday.

It is a competition as well as a spectacle, with performers and designers judged on their creativity, stage presence, and how well their costumes represent their troupe's chosen theme.

The judging is based on a combination of three main factors:

Costume Design and Construction : The judges meticulously evaluate the creativity, craftsmanship, and overall design of the costume. This includes the use of materials, the choice of colours, and the scale and engineering required to make the costume mobile.

: The judges meticulously evaluate the creativity, craftsmanship, and overall design of the costume. This includes the use of materials, the choice of colours, and the scale and engineering required to make the costume mobile. Presentation and Performance : It's not enough to simply wear the costume; the prospective King or Queen must bring it to life on stage. Judges assess the performer's energy, stage presence, and how they interact with their costume. A strong performance—full of confidence and spirit—is a crucial part of the final score.

: It's not enough to simply wear the costume; the prospective King or Queen must bring it to life on stage. Judges assess the performer's energy, stage presence, and how they interact with their costume. A strong performance—full of confidence and spirit—is a crucial part of the final score. Theme and Storytelling: Each carnival troupe works with a specific theme for the year. The King and Queen costumes are expected to be the pinnacle of their troupe's theme, and the performer's presentation should effectively tell the story or convey the message of their design.

The panel of judges typically consists of individuals with a deep understanding of carnival arts, design, and performance, ensuring that the winners are truly exceptional in both their costumes’ artistry and their showmanship.

When did the Carnival Royalty Show first begin?

The Carnival Royalty Show has been a central part of the Leeds West Indian Carnival since the very beginning, a tradition that honours the immense creativity and artistry at the heart of the event.

The inaugural Carnival Queen Show was held in 1967, the same year the carnival was founded, and the very first Carnival Queen was Vicky Seal. Her crowning was a foundational moment, establishing the Royalty Show as a beacon of talent and craftsmanship.

The show's history took a significant step forward in 2008 when, for the first time, a Carnival King was also crowned. This addition brought a new layer of competition and recognition for the stunning costumes created and worn by male performers. The first King was Tyrone Henry, who won with his remarkable costume titled “Pan Jumby,” designed by Asha France.

Since its inception, the show has grown in both scale and ambition. The costumes have evolved from magnificent outfits to elaborate, monumental creations that can take months to design and build.

This has seen the show move to larger, dedicated venues to accommodate the increasing size and complexity of the costumes, while also giving audiences a chance to appreciate the artistry up close. The show's long history and continued popularity highlight its importance as a cherished tradition that honours the artistry and craftsmanship at the heart of the carnival.

When is the Carnival Royalty Show in 2025?

This year’s Carnival Royalty show is scheduled to take place this evening (August 23) at the Leeds Playhouse, with a starting time of 6pm BST.

How can I get tickets to attend the Carnival Royalty Show?

Tickets to the Carnival Royalty Show are available to purchase through the Leeds Playhouse website, while there is still availability, so act fast!

New to the Leeds West Indian Carnival and unsure where to start? Check out the five things organisers insist first-timers try out at the event.