Kickstarter campaign launch for Lancaster author’s new book

This July sees a fan favourite from Lancaster author A.S.Chambers’ ever expanding urban fantasy universe receive her first outing in her own title.

Since her first appearances in The Casebook of Sam Spallucci, readers have loved the vampire known as Nightingale.

Her latest outing, Songbird, tells of her rise from poverty as a mortal orphan on the streets of Victorian England to leading the Children of Cain, the society of vampires that inhabit the world of paranormal investigator, Sam Spallucci.

Along the way, she suffers at the hand of a sadistic parish priest and his wife before being rescued by her vampire father and subsequently travelling to the Wild West of the late 1800s to track down her missing brother, Justice.

The book is available for pre-order through a Kickstarter campaign.

Launched on MondayMay 27, the campaign reached its target in just six hours! As well as the novella, other items are available that start from just £1.

They include his taster book from the world of Sam Spallucci, The Case of The Belligerent Bard, and his first outing for Lancaster’s beleaguered paranormal investigator from 2012, The Casebook of Sam Spallucci.

Not only this but there are limited A4 prints of the cover art for Songbird which was designed by the amazing talent of Liam Shaw, a rising star in the world of digital art.

All details, including the link to the Kickstarter campaign (which finishes on June 25) can be found at www.aschambers.co.uk.