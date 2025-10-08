Stephen King has delivered his verdict on IT: Welcome to Derry 🎈📺

IT: Welcome to Derry will scare up its first season shortly.

The show is a prequel to IT: Chapter One and IT: Chapter Two.

Author Stephen King has delivered his verdict on the show.

Stephen King has delivered his verdict on the upcoming IT prequel TV series, and fans will love it. The show is set to take place decades before the blockbuster horror movies - but Bill Skarsgård is back as Pennywise.

Returning to the King’s fictional city of Derry, Maine, the programme follows a couple who move to town in the 1960s just as children start to disappear. The author has promised that it is "terrifying" and it will arrive just in time for Halloween.

The long-awaited show is just the latest TV adaptation of the best-selling writer’s works. But what is his take on the series?

Stephen King delivers verdict on IT: Welcome to Derry

Stephen King has praised IT: Welcome to Derry. | HBO

Since Carrie first hit the big screen back in the 1970s, the blockbuster author has inspired plenty of movies and shows over the decades. Books like The Stand, Salem’s Lot, and The Shining have all had small screen adaptations - while he also wrote his own show with 1999’s Storm of the Century.

Before IT was turned into two blockbuster movies in the 2010s, the doorstopper novel was made into a TV miniseries in 1990. Tim Currie famously played the nightmare inducing clown Pennywise in the two-part programme.

Throughout the years, Stephen King has been vocal in both his support and critiques of adaptations of his books. He famously wasn’t a fan of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining movie.

Fortunately, he seems to be a fan of this new TV show. In a post on Threads, the author wrote: “WELCOME TO DERRY is amazing. First episode is terrifying.”

When does IT: Welcome to Derry start?

The prequel TV series is set to make its debut later this month. It will be broadcast weekly on HBO/ HBO Max in America and via Sky Atlantic/ Now TV in the UK.

It is set to premiere on Sunday, October 26, in the US and the following day (October 27) on our side of the pond.

