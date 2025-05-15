BBC has changed its regular schedule for Interior Design Masters once again 📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interior Design Masters could get caught out by the TV schedule again.

The hit competition show has been moved around by the BBC.

But why isn’t it on TV today?

The return of Eurovision has caused the BBC to shake-up its TV schedule once again. Interior Design Masters is one of the biggest victims, with viewers being kept on their toes.

The hit competition show, hosted by Alan Carr, was moved around last week and it has been bounced from its usual spot once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But why isn’t Interior Design Masters on today - and when was the last episode? Here’s all you need to know:

Why isn’t Interior Design Masters on TV tonight?

Cast of Interior Design Masters series six | Interior Design Masters / DSP / BBC One

The show has usually been broadcast at 8pm on Thursdays since it started earlier in the year. But the past couple of weeks has seen the show moved around plenty by the BBC.

Last week it was pushed back 24 hours because of the VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations. However it has not returned to normal this week, because of Eurovision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second semi-final for the 2025 song contest will take place this evening (May 15) and is live on BBC. Coverage begins at 8pm, which is the usual start time for Interior Design Masters.

When is Interior Design Masters on TV this week?

The show has reached the quarter-final stage and it is the highly anticipated shop week. Last week Interior Design Masters was pushed back to Friday (May 9) but that is not the case this week.

The latest episode actually aired on BBC One yesterday (May 14) and was followed by Race Across the World. If you hadn’t realised, it is available to watch on catch-up via iPlayer.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.