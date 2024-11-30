A fifth celebrity will soon be sent home - after the ITV stars got to enjoy a brief reprieve. I’m a Celebrity didn’t hold a public vote on Wednesday (December 4) but soon more celebs will leave the jungle.
Melvin was sent home on Tuesdat and Tulisa left the jungle on Monday - surprising viewers and leaving some fans ‘hating the public. She follows Dean, who was the second celebrity to depart and Loose Women’s Jane Moore who was voted out in the first elimination.
The fifth elimination of 2024 will take place on Thursday night, and you might be wondering who is at risk - after Oti Mabuse was surprisingly in the bottom two. Gambling.com has named the favourites to be eliminated next - and who is most likely to stay.
