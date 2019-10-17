Human library project comes to Morecambe

The Human Library is where people become books.

Visitors to the library will sit down with living ‘books’ for intimate and challenging conversations.

Through fascinating stories with local people from all walks of life the reader can re-think prejudices and assumptions.

Human Library Morecambe creates a safe space for dialogue to challenge stereotypes. A space to ask questions about difficult issues.

Today it is estimated that the Human Library has been presented in more than 80 countries around the world.

This is the first Human library to take place in Morecambe.

The event is on Saturday (October 19) 12pm-4pm at Morecambe library.

The event is free.