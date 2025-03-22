Don’t get out by Gladiators after the recent schedule changes 📺

Gladiators has reached the semi-finals for 2025.

The BBC series has confirmed its start time tonight.

But when will it be on and how can you watch it?

Gladiators is back and the semi-finals are about to begin. The hit BBC series will soon be crowning a winner for 2025.

Regular viewers will have noticed that the show has moved around in the TV schedule a fair bit recently - including taking a week off last month. So you may find yourself wondering what time it will start this weekend.

The BBC has confirmed its plans for Gladiators first semi-final tonight (March 22). Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Gladiators on TV today?

Contenders are wanted for the third series of Gladiators as BBC bosses confirmed the hit show's return. | BBC/Hungry Bear Media Ltd/David MacCormack

The hit BBC show will be back in its usual Saturday evening slot - after two weeks of altered start times. The first of the 2025 semi-finals will start at 5.50pm today.

In the preview for the episode, via Radio Times , it reads: “New Gladiator Cyclone doesn't hide her frustration in the locker room, an incredible performance in Powerball sets an all-time high score, and Viper takes his anger out on an unsuspecting crowd member's poster.”

How long is Gladiators latest episode?

Starting at 5.50pm, the semi-final will run for an hour and will finish at 6.50pm. It will be followed by the Big Night of Musicals 2025.

How to watch Gladiators?

It will air on BBC One/ One HD except in Wales. For Welsh viewers it will be on BBC Two Wales/ HD.

If you can’t watch the episode as it is broadcast, it will be available via iPlayer afterwards. All of the previous episodes from season one and two are on demand right now.

Have you been watching Gladiators this season?