Film festival at Morecambe’s Platform

A brand new film festival showcasing incredible wildlife stories from around the world will arrive at The Platform on Tuesday November 12.

Wilderland Film Festival, the UK’s first-ever touring wildlife film festival, will shine a light on some astonishing and thought-provoking stories, filmed by a host of independent international filmmakers.

The festival is the brainchild of zoologist filmmakers Dan O’Neill and Isaac Rice, who recruited some of the most acclaimed wildlife filmmakers to whittle down a shortlist of over 50 short films to the chosen nine films that will be seen during the tour.

Judges, including award-winning cameraman Doug Allan (The Blue Planet, Planet Earth, Frozen Planet), naturalist and author Stephen Moss (Britain’s Big Wildlife Revival, Springwatch), and producer/director Louise Heren (Big Cat Diaries) have chosen films that will take audiences on a journey through the world’s most enigmatic wildlife.

From a film exploring how the mercurial Snow Leopard and Himalayan communities co-exist, to the diminishing Orangutan population in Borneo, to the impact of noise-pollution in our seas on the majestic humpback whale and many more.

Wilderland brings these films to UK theatre audiences for the very first time.

The touring festival is sure to attract the attention of all wildlife fans and lovers of travel, conservation and adventure.

The films that will be shown on the night are: A Place For Penguins, Person Of The Forest, Flamboyant, Blood Island, Big Booom!, Keeper Of The Call, A Voice Above Nature, Living With Snow Leopards and Spirit Of The Mountains.

Two of the films being shown recently won awards at the Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival, one of the biggest industry-focused wildlife film festivals in the world where both independent and broadcast filmmakers contribute films from across the globe.

A Voice Above Nature by Annie Moir won the Best Student and Emerging Film, while Blood Island by Lindsey Parietti scooped the award for Best Impact Film - Short Form.

Audiences will also have the opportunity to support the effort to save some of our planet’s most endangered species.

At each show, the audience will be invited to vote for one of five endangered species identified by the Wilderland Vote.

Votes will be counted each night and, at the end of the tour, the Wilderland team will embark on a journey to make a film about the most voted-for species, raising awareness of its plight and encouraging support for grassroots charities working to help them.

The resulting film will be premiered at the next Wilderland Film Festival, and funded by a percentage of profits from the festival.

The festival will take place at The Platform at 7.30pm on Tuesday November 12.

Tickets are priced at £14.50 full, £12.50 for concessions or £45 for a family of four.

They can be booked online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling 01524 582803.