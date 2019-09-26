Events at Morecambe library

Authors, A Human Library and a Museum of Curiosity - are just some of the things taking place at Morecambe Library in the coming weeks.

These are just some of the things taking place at Morecambe Library in the coming weeks kicking off

on September 28 and 29 with ‘The Book What I Wrote Festival’which will be happening as part of Morecambe and Vice’s Crime Writing Festival.

It feature a selection of authors including Sharna Jackson, Sarah Todd Taylor, Fleur Hitchcock, Nicki Thornton, Matt Hilton and Isaac Clarke;

there will also be an ideas generator workshop run by Lee Francis who was involved with ‘Spooks’ and the ‘Harry Potter’films.

On October 19 come and borrow a book with a difference as the Human Library brings a range of people to spend time with and help you get to understand them better.

This is followed on October 24 and 25 with Making Space running the Museum of Curiosity where you can see a range of curiosities from various cultures.

This event is supported by Victory Archaeology who are a local group of people with disabilities with an interest in Archaeology.

As well as these special events there’s also weekly knit and natter sessions, chess and scrabble sessions, computer classes for beginners, job club and Lego club for the children so whatever your age come along and see what’s going on.

Call 0300 123 6703 for more details.