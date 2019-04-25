World record holder cycles into The Dukes

World record holder, Mark Beaumont rides into The Dukes this May to relive how he cycled around the world in fewer than 80 days.

Mark completed his cycling marathon, inspired by Jules Verne’s classic adventure novel, in 2017.

And at The Dukes on May 22, he will explain how he made the Victorian fiction a two wheeled reality. Having smashed the circumnavigation cycling world record twice in his career, he now holds this 18,000 mile title in a time of 78 days and 14 hours, averaging 240 miles a day.

Films and photography will feature in the story of Mark’s amazing achievement which redefines the limits of human endurance.

It is also an insight into the mind of an elite athlete and the physical limits of the human body, as well as a kaleidoscopic tour of the world from a very unique perspective.

Mark began his epic journey in Paris and cycled through Europe, Russia, Mongolia and China.

He then crossed Australia, rode up through New Zealand and across North America before the final ‘sprint finish’ thorough Portugal, Spain and France.

Mark began long distance cycling aged just 12 when he pedalled across Scotland and three years later he rode from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

His first attempt at cycling around the world was a decade ago when he took 82 days off the previous best time, in a journey that was captured for the BBC and in the book The Man who Cycled the World.

Along the way Mark has also survived capsizing when part of a team attempting to break the mid-Atlantic rowing world record in 2012.

For more information and to book tickets priced £17/£16 concessions, contact The Dukes box office on 01524 598500.